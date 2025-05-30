Instagram

Todd, 57, and Julie Chrisley, 52, have resurfaced after spending more than two years in prison.

Todd and Julie were sentenced to 12 years and seven years in prison, respectively, for tax evasion and bank fraud in 2022. They began their sentences in January 2023.

After receiving full pardons from President Trump, both were released on Wednesday.

Following his release from a Florida prison, Todd spent time with daughter Savannah Chrisley.

In an effort to get the paparazzi off their tails, Savannah shared photos with Todd on Instagram, writing, “To the paparazzi following us looking to pay your bills… here’s your photo 🤦🏼‍♀️.”

She also shared a first video of her dad post-prison as they shopped at Nordstrom.

He wore a bag over his head and joked, “You b*tches are not paying your bills from me.”

Todd later added, “I’ve been out for 12 hours and I’m shopping.”

Savannah hinted they were getting him something for a press conference on Friday, but didn’t go into detail.

She noted, “He looks like he hasn’t aged a day,” and Todd insisted it was that “BOP glow,” which stands for Bureau of Prisons.

He said of wife Julie, “Julie is at home, that b*tch is in hiding right now. She is smarter than I am.”

Meanwhile, Fox News Digital snapped a photo of Julie looking unrecognizable outside a butcher shop in Nashville. Instead of her signature blonde locks, Julie had brunette hair with grown-out gray roots.

Savannah spoke to People magazine about having her parents’ home, gushing, "Oh, my gosh, it has been amazing. It's still just kind of... Tt doesn't feel real. We were going to bed last night. We're like, 'Is this real?' And then, I wake up this morning and my mom's walking into my bedroom and I'm like, ‘It's absolutely insane!’"

She’s “grateful” to have her parents home, saying it’s a big adjustment for her mom and dad.

The reality star shared, "It's obviously an adjustment... I think they're kind of just in shock right now. It's just a big adjustment when you're in prison for two and a half years, and then you go back to so-called normal life. I can't imagine.”