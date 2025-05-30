Russell Brand Pleads Not Guilty to Rape & Sexual Assault Charges

Getty Images

Russell Brand was in a London court on Friday, where he entered a not guilty plea to rape and sexual assault charges, The Associated Press reports.

According to the wire service, the comedian stood before the Southwark Crown Court and stated “not guilty” to two counts of rape, two counts of sexual assault, and one count of indecent assault.

As he arrived at the courthouse in a dark jacket and sunglasses, Brand reportedly carried a Puritan prayer book called “The Valley of Vision.”

After his appearance in court, Russell posted a prayer on his X account. The actor wore an unbuttoned shirt, revealing his pecs, as he read the prayer from his phone.

It was previously reported that Russell was accused of raping a woman in 1999, indecently assaulting a woman in 2001, orally raping and sexually assaulting a woman in 2004, and sexually assaulting a woman between 2004 and 2005.

The Metropolitan Police in the U.K. announced the charges against Brand on April 4, and the actor took to X to deny the allegations.

He told followers, “I’ve always told you guys that when I was young and single, before I had my wife and family… I was a fool, man, before I lived in the light of the lord. I was a drug addict, a sex addict and an imbecile. What I never was, was a rapist. I’ve never engaged in nonconsensual activity, I pray that you can see that looking into my eyes.”

Brand added, “Of course, I’m now going to have the opportunity to defend these charges in court and I’m incredibly grateful for that… We will be continuing to discuss this matter.”