Days after he pardoned Todd and Julie Chrisley, could President Donald Trump do the same for Sean “Diddy” Combs if he is convicted?

Combs is currently on trial, facing charges including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He has denied any wrongdoing.

On Friday, Trump discussed the possibility of a pardon, telling the press, “I would certainly look at the facts if I think somebody was mistreated, whether they like me or don’t like me. It wouldn’t have any impact on me.”

According to Trump, “no one has asked” him for a pardon with regard to Combs yet. He said, “I know people are thinking about it… I know they’re thinking about it. I think people have been very close to asking.”

As for how he’d make a decision, Trump commented, “I’d look at what’s happening, and I haven’t been watching it too closely, although it’s certainly getting a lot of coverage.”

Their friendship has seemed to sour over the years. Trump pointed out, “I haven’t seen him. I haven’t seen him. I haven’t spoken to him in years. He used to really like me a lot, but I think when I ran for politics, sort of that relationship busted up.”

Earlier this week, Trump announced that he was pardoning the Chrisleys.

In a video posted on X, he spoke with the Chrisleys’ children on the phone, telling Savannah and Grayson that Todd and Julie were going to be “free and clean.”

Trump ended the call by telling the children, “Congratulate your parents. I hear they are terrific people. This should not have happened.”

Trump also pardoned rapper NBA YoungBoy, who was convicted on gun charges.