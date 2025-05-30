May 30, 2025
‘M*A*S*H’ Actress Loretta Swit Dies at 87
Loretta Swit, best known for her role as Major Margaret J “Hot Lips” Houlihan on “M*A*S*H,” has died at 87.
Her publicist Harlan Boll, citing a police report, told the Hollywood Reporter that Swit died just after midnight on Friday. While her cause of death is unknown, authorities reportedly suspect natural causes.
Boll told TMZ he had spoken with Swit on Thursday night and she seemed fine. Loretta’s maid, however, found her inside her NYC apartment in the morning and she was pronounced dead at noon.
Swit starred as Houlihan, a nurse in the Korean War, during the show’s run from 1972 to 1983. The role earned her 10 Emmy nominations and two wins, as well as four Golden Globe nods.
Loretta also guest starred in series like “Hawaii Five-0,” “Gunsmoke” and “The Love Boat.”
She was married to actor Dennis Holahan from 1983 to 1988.