Gigi, 30, and Bella Hadid, 28, are speaking out after discovering they have a half sister.

The models released a statement to DailyMail.comexplaining how they learned about Aydan Nix, 23, their gorgeous younger sister.

Speaking of their billionaire father Mohamed Hadid, they said, “Over 20 years ago, our dad, while single, had a brief relationship that led to a pregnancy.”

They went on to share that Aydan was raised in Florida by her mother Terri Hatfield Dull and a “man she lovingly knew as her father until his sudden passing when she was 19.”

Following his death, she took a genetic test and learned she was related to Gigi and Bella.

The sisters connected in 2023 and Gigi and Bella “embraced Aydan with open arms.”

Aydan has “spent time with all of us, including our dad, and we’ve cherished this unexpected and beautiful addition to our family,” they said, adding, “As siblings, we’ve had many open and loving conversations — with Aydan included — about how to support and protect her.”

While many photos from Aydan’s public Instagram have surfaced online, revealing she’s just as stunning as her model sisters, the Hadids asked the public to “honor her wish and right to her anonymity as she continues her life as a young woman in New York.”

The DailyMail.com reports Aydan was a cheerleader and honors student in Orlando and had a summer job working at Domino’s Pizza.

She went on to attend Parsons School of Design in New York, from which she just graduated.