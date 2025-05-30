Getty Images

We are two weeks into Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex trafficking case.

The jurors have heard from Combs’ ex Cassie Ventura, several of his assistants, Kid Cudi, and Dawn Richards, but will the defendant himself take the stand?

Combs’ nemesis Suge Knight, who is currently serving a 28-year sentence for a fatal hit-and-run, believes the rap mogul should testify.

Knight told CNN, “I feel if he do tell his truth, he really would walk. If Puffy goes up there and says, ‘Hey… I did all the drugs, I wasn’t in control of my life at the time, or myself’ — he can humanize his old self and the jury might give him a shot.”

Knight elaborated, “But if they keep him sitting down, it’s like he’s scared to face the music. He should just have his faith in God, put up his pants, and go up there and tell his truth.”

Knight’s name has come up several times during the trial.

Diddy’s former assistant David James testified that Combs once brought guns for a meetup with Knight.

The incident led to James’ decision to leave his position. He explained, “I was really shook up by it. This was the first time as his assistant that I realized my life was in danger. I told them I want to leave but give six months’ notice so I could train the next assistant.”

Cassie testified that Diddy once opted to leave his mansion in the middle of a freak off to try to find Suge at a nearby diner.

Diddy and Knight have been in a hip-hop feud since the ’90s. Knight co-founded Death Row Records on the West Coast, while Diddy was the founder of Bad Boy Records on the East Coast.

“Extra” spoke with CNN’s Elizabeth Wagmeister, who shared her take on Diddy possibly taking the stand.

She said, “This is Diddy… He is someone who’s very confident. Who believes he is innocent. He’s fighting for his life and if he thinks the best thing for his freedom is to speak his mind, he may do it.”