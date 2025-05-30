Getty

“The Bachelor” alum Lauren Bushnell and country singer Chris Lane are expanding their family!

On Thursday, the couple announced that they are expecting their third child together.

In a video of the couple at the beach with their sons Dutton, 3, and Baker, 2, the two wrote on Instagram, “Party of 5 coming this November!”

Bushnell also put her little baby bump on display in the video!

After seeing the video, an also pregnant Lauren Burnham Luyendyk wrote, “I’m so excited. Congratulations.”

Luyendyk is expecting her fourth child with husband Arie Luyendyk.

Just weeks before the pregnancy announcement, Chris showed love for his wife on Mother’s Day.

He gushed on Instagram, “Happy Mother’s Day to all the Moms out there and a very special one to this momma who does it all. Our boys are so lucky to have you as their mom and I’m lucky I have a front row seat to it all. Happy Mothers @laurenlane.”

Lauren and Chris have been married since 2019.