Television May 30, 2025
‘1000-Lb Roomies’: Jaz Gets Wakeup Call About Her Life Expectancy (Exclusive Clip)
Check out a clip from the premiere episode of TLC series “1000-Lb Roomies,” which centers on roommates Jaz and Nesha and their wellness journey.
In the clip, Jaz and Nesha took a life expectancy quiz and the results are a wakeup call for both!
After their friend revealed that the life expectancy is 44 years, Jaz immediately thought of her daughter and got emotional.
Teary-eyed, she said, “I’m 40.”
In a confessional, Jaz noted, “Four years, bro, and I’m just leaving my child that I work so hard for.”
Jaz and Nesha’s friend urged them to “get it together for yourselves.”
Nesha admitted, “Hearing that Jaz only has a few years left to live, everything runs through your mind, you know what I mean?… Not just for her, but for myself too.”
“1000-Lb Roomies” premieres June 3 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.