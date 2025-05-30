‘1000-Lb Roomies’: Jaz Gets Wakeup Call About Her Life Expectancy (Exclusive Clip)

TLC

Check out a clip from the premiere episode of TLC series “1000-Lb Roomies,” which centers on roommates Jaz and Nesha and their wellness journey.

In the clip, Jaz and Nesha took a life expectancy quiz and the results are a wakeup call for both!

After their friend revealed that the life expectancy is 44 years, Jaz immediately thought of her daughter and got emotional.

Teary-eyed, she said, “I’m 40.”

In a confessional, Jaz noted, “Four years, bro, and I’m just leaving my child that I work so hard for.”

Jaz and Nesha’s friend urged them to “get it together for yourselves.”

Nesha admitted, “Hearing that Jaz only has a few years left to live, everything runs through your mind, you know what I mean?… Not just for her, but for myself too.”