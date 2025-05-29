Getty Images

Todd and Julie Chrisley have reportedly reunited for the first time after serving more than two years in prison.

Todd and Julie were sentenced to 12 years and seven years in prison, respectively, for tax evasion and bank fraud in 2022. They began their sentences in January 2023.

Instagram

After receiving full pardons from President Trump, both were released on Wednesday. Their daughter Savannah picked Todd up in Florida, while son Grayson picked Julie up in Kentucky.

Now, The New York Post reports a photo shared on daughter Savannah’s Instagram Stories is the married couple’s first time seeing each other in years.

Savannah didn’t show their faces, but did write, “Reunited and it feels so good.”