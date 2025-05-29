Celebrity News May 29, 2025
Todd & Julie Chrisley Reportedly Reunite for First Time Since Prison
Todd and Julie Chrisley have reportedly reunited for the first time after serving more than two years in prison.
Todd and Julie were sentenced to 12 years and seven years in prison, respectively, for tax evasion and bank fraud in 2022. They began their sentences in January 2023.
After receiving full pardons from President Trump, both were released on Wednesday. Their daughter Savannah picked Todd up in Florida, while son Grayson picked Julie up in Kentucky.
Now, The New York Post reports a photo shared on daughter Savannah’s Instagram Stories is the married couple’s first time seeing each other in years.
Savannah didn’t show their faces, but did write, “Reunited and it feels so good.”
As she waited to pick up her dad in Florida, Savannah told reporters, “My parents have not spoken to each other, heard each other’s voices, or seen each other in the past two and a half years. Their 29th wedding anniversary was May 25, so we’re only a few days out from that. So, when they reunite, we’re going to celebrate birthdays, anniversaries, Christmases, all the things, because we’re going to make up for lost time.”