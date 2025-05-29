Celebrity News May 29, 2025
Savannah Chrisley Shows Off Dad Todd’s ‘Jacked’ Arm After Prison
Todd Chrisley got jacked in prison!
The reality star, who was just released from prison after two years, showed off his “jacked” arm on the car ride home.
His daughter Savannah posted the video on Instagram Stories as she asked, “What are you trying to get me to do?”
Todd replied, “Feel that muscle,” as he held out his arm.
Savannah confessed, “I’m not gonna lie. It’s hard.”
He declared, “Todd’s jacked!” and she concurred, “Jacked!”
In another video, Savannah held a bag and revealed she wasn’t feeling well. “We're getting home, as I puke the whole way," she shared. "I've got Todd over here being dramatic."
Off camera, Todd jokes, "I didn't have to deal with this in prison."
Todd and his wife Julie Chrisley were sentenced to 12 years and seven years in prison, respectively, for tax evasion and bank fraud in 2022. They began their sentences in January 2023.
After receiving full pardons from President Trump, both were released on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, Savannah admitted she was "freaking out" about Trump's pardons. She told her social media followers, "I have shed so many tears. The president called me personally as I was walking into Sam's Club and notified me that he was signing pardon paperwork for both of my parents. So, both my parents are coming home tonight or tomorrow. And I still don’t believe it’s real. I’m freaking out."