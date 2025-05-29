Getty Images

Todd Chrisley got jacked in prison!

The reality star, who was just released from prison after two years, showed off his “jacked” arm on the car ride home.

His daughter Savannah posted the video on Instagram Stories as she asked, “What are you trying to get me to do?”

Todd replied, “Feel that muscle,” as he held out his arm.

Instagram

Savannah confessed, “I’m not gonna lie. It’s hard.”

He declared, “Todd’s jacked!” and she concurred, “Jacked!”

In another video, Savannah held a bag and revealed she wasn’t feeling well. “We're getting home, as I puke the whole way," she shared. "I've got Todd over here being dramatic."

Off camera, Todd jokes, "I didn't have to deal with this in prison."

Instagram

Todd and his wife Julie Chrisley were sentenced to 12 years and seven years in prison, respectively, for tax evasion and bank fraud in 2022. They began their sentences in January 2023.

After receiving full pardons from President Trump, both were released on Wednesday.