Maria Bello Files for Divorce from Dominique Crenn After 1 Year of Marriage

Maria Bello, 58, and Dominique Crenn, 60, are going their separate ways after one year of marriage.

Bello filed for divorce from Crenn on May 28 in Los Angeles County Superior Court, TMZ reports.

The “Beef” star cited irreconcilable differences as the cause of the split. It is unknown if they had a prenup.

Their date of separation is listed as their wedding anniversary, April 7.

According to docs obtained by TMZ, the exes will split the cost of mediation, while spousal support and the separation of properties will be determined by written agreement of the parties.

The actress and the Michelin-starred French chef do not share any minor children, but both have kids from past relationships.