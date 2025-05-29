Getty Images

It looks like “Challengers” star Josh O’Connor and “Saltburn” actress Alison Oliver are an item!



In photos posted by Deuxmoi, the two were seen looking very coupley, holding hands and even kissing during a casual stroll in London.

For the outing, Josh opted for a “Upper TWP History” baseball cap, navy blue pants, and a striped sweater, while Alison wore a blue hooded jacket and navy pants.

The sighting comes just a few days after the two hit the red carpet for the Cannes premiere of his film “The Mastermind.”

During the premiere, Alison posed with Josh and his parents, Emily and John O’Connor.

Getty Images

It’s unclear how long they have been dating.