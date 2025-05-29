Chard Photo

Ally Brooke and Will Bracey are married after 10 years together!

The Fifth Harmony singer and her longtime love tied the knot on May 3 at Hotel Bel-Air in L.A.

It was a private affair, with just one other person in attendance… their officiant Judah Smith!

Brooke shared in a statement, “It was the most beautiful, special night of my life. Beyond what I dreamt of. It was the best night of my whole life, and I shall never forget it."

Chard Photo

Ally also shared details with People magazine, saying she was actually envisioning a “big wedding” and had a “guest list ready to go,” but at the last minute the couple changed their minds and decided to elope.

Brooke explained, "We both would've loved our fam there and some friends, but I'm forever grateful and glad that we did it that way because it could not have been more intimate and more incredible.”

Chard Photo

Their families were supportive. She shared, "They were thrilled for us. They were like, 'Look, if you want it to be just you, it should be just you.'"

Bracey insisted they will have a larger celebration with family in the fall.

At the ceremony, Brooke walked down the aisle to a violinist playing Kari Jobe’s “Holy Spirit,” wearing a dress by Lee Petra Grebenau.

Chard Photo

Bracey explained how they chose Smith as their officiant, sharing, "We met him randomly 10-plus years ago in Guadalajara, Mexico in a hotel lobby with the Fifth Harmony girls.”

Brooke added, "Even before we got even engaged, I knew, or at least before we even had an intimate relationship with him, I dreamed of having him as our pastor to do the ceremony."

She went on, "His words were powerful over us, and it was unforgettable. We were all sobbing."

The ceremony included traditional vows, as well as their own.

Brooke said, "I basically stayed up the whole night writing my vows. Then, in the morning, I tweaked a word or two."

Ally and Will met while Bracey was working as a tour manager for Fifth Harmony. Brooke said she’s thankful for the group, which included Normani, Dinah Jane, Lauren Jauregui and Camila Cabello.

"They're the reason why I have my husband," she said, adding, "I just tried as much as I could to just be sharing with them how grateful I am to them and how much they mean to us. That is something that we'll have forever, our love together and that history.”

Now, the newlyweds are looking forward to a honeymoon this summer. Brooke revealed, “We want to have our own fam eventually.”