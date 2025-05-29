Getty Images

Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence are now in-laws!

Murphy revealed the news on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” as he confirmed his son Eric, 35, recently married Martin’s daughter Jasmin, 29.

“They got married like two weeks ago,” Eddie shared. “They went off, everybody was making the big wedding plans and then they decided they wanted to do something quiet with just the two of them.”

He joked that now Martin doesn’t “have to pay for the big wedding,” and confirmed, “We’re in-laws.”

The two families could end up gathering down the road. Eddie told Jennifer, “I think we'll have, like, a big party or something. They ran off and got married.”

Hudson insisted that Eddie and Martin should do a duet together at the party, but Murphy laughed it off, saying, “Martin will sing.”

Eddie and Martin could be working together in the future, too.

Murphy said, “There's a bunch of ideas that we have,” saying one is a remake of the star-studded ‘60s comedy “It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World.”