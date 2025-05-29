Diddy Trial: Ex-Assistant Testifies She Was Sexually Assaulted & Physically Abused by Sean Combs

Getty Images

On Thursday morning, a former assistant of Sean “Diddy” Combs took the witness stand at his sex trafficking trial.

During her testimony, the victim who is going by the alias “Mia,” told the court that he sexually assaulted her “more than once.”

Mia also discussed the alleged physical violence that she faced at the hands of Diddy, saying, “He’s thrown things at me, he’s thrown me against the wall, he’s thrown me into a pool, he’s thrown an ice bucket on my head. He has slammed my arm into a door. He sexually assaulted me.”

Mia worked for Diddy from 2009-2017.

Mia also testified that she witnessed Cassie Ventura being physically abused by Diddy. She said, “He was abusive towards her. I’ve seen him crack her head open.”

Mia recalled the one time that she and stylist Deonte Nash attempted to intervene to stop an “irate” Combs from beating Ventura, who ended up suffering a large gash on her eyebrow after hitting her head on a bed frame.

According to Mia, Combs’ “eyes turned, like, black and there was like no getting through” while he was allegedly attacking Ventura.

She added, “I was trying to get him to stop, and it was like he was looking through me… At one point, he had Deonte in a position. I was scared he was going to kill him.”

Along with saying that she feared they were “in real danger,” Mia noted, “I thought [Diddy] was going to kill her. She started gushing blood and ended up with a pretty big scar on her forehead.”

Mia also recounted when she and Cassie snuck out and went to one of Prince’s house parties, where they spotted Diddy and “booked it.”

She told the court, “Puff caught up to Cass and had her on the ground. He started to attack her, but Prince's security swiftly intervened."

Mia testified that she was suspended without pay by Diddy for “being insubordinate” one day after the party.

During her time with Diddy, Mia and Cassie became close friends. She said, “We became like sisters, best friends.”