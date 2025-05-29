Television May 29, 2025
‘90 Day Fiancé’: Greg’s Sweet Surprise for Joan at Rehearsal Dinner (Exclusive Clip)
“Extra” has an exclusive sneak peek from “90 Day Fiancé”!
In the clip, Greg pulls off a sweet surprise for Joan at their rehearsal dinner to bring her a little piece of home.
Greg "flew in" some performers, who made the rehearsal dinner even livelier!
Joan told the cameras, “I’m overwhelmed. I don’t know what to say. This day, it’s my best day. It really took me back home. My family not being here on this day is really sad ’cause I would like to share these special moments with them.”
Joan expressed how grateful she was that Greg’s family “embraced” her, saying, “I know I’m loved.”
“90 Day Fiancé” airs Sunday at 8/7c on TLC.