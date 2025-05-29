‘90 Day Fiancé’: Greg’s Sweet Surprise for Joan at Rehearsal Dinner (Exclusive Clip)

“Extra” has an exclusive sneak peek from “90 Day Fiancé”!

In the clip, Greg pulls off a sweet surprise for Joan at their rehearsal dinner to bring her a little piece of home.

Greg "flew in" some performers, who made the rehearsal dinner even livelier!

Joan told the cameras, “I’m overwhelmed. I don’t know what to say. This day, it’s my best day. It really took me back home. My family not being here on this day is really sad ’cause I would like to share these special moments with them.”

Joan expressed how grateful she was that Greg’s family “embraced” her, saying, “I know I’m loved.”