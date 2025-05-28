Why Gordon Ramsay Loves Going Undercover on ‘Secret Service’ (Exclusive)

Greg Gayne/FOX

Gordon Ramsay is taking his view of the kitchen to a whole new level in “Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service.”

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Gordon, who is going undercover to see how restaurants are operating!

With his new show, Ramsay has a 360-degree view of a restaurant. He said, “I love it because there’s, like, sort of 36 cameras that we’re operating. I’m zooming in, I’m listening.”

While there are some restaurateurs who want to argue with him, Gordon noted, “I’ve got the evidence, okay? Who wants to argue with me now?”

If that’s not enough, Ramsay is also starring in “MasterChef: Dynamic Duos,” where two chefs team up.

Is two better than one?

Gordon answered, “Sometimes it is… Sometimes, it’s dysfunctional.”