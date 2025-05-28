Getty Images

Todd Chrisley has just been released from prison.

Chrisley’s daughter Savannah came to the prison to pick up her father.

In a statement, Todd's lawyer told E! News, "Todd has been released from prison and is on his way home to Nashville. We are awaiting word on Julie."

Hours before her parents Todd and Julie were released, their daughter Savannah told the press, “We just wanna get home, we wanna be reunited.”

Savannah was decked out in pro-Trump attire, wearing a pink “Make America Great Again” cap and track jacket with his name on it.

With a big smile on her face, Savannah told reporters, “This process has been absolutely insane. I’m just so grateful that I’m gonna leave here with my dad. My brother Grayson is there to pick up my mom, so he is waiting.”

As for her parents’ reaction to the pardons, Savannah said, “They didn’t believe it. It literally came out of nowhere.”

Savannah was the one to break the news to her parents after getting a call from the president during a grocery run. She commented, “It was great. My mom was in tears.”

While Todd and Julie were sentenced to 12 years and seven years in prison, respectively, they received full pardons from President Trump after being convicted of tax evasion and bank fraud in 2022.

In a video posted by TMZ, he speaks with the Chrisley’s children on the phone, telling Savannah and Grayson that Todd and Julie are going to be “free and clean.”

Trump told the children that their parents were “given a pretty harsh treatment, based on what I’m hearing.”

According to TMZ, the Chrisleys had previously appealed their sentences but were denied.

Trump ended the call by telling the children, “Congratulate your parents. I hear they are terrific people. This should not have happened.”

The reality stars reported to separate prisons in January 2023.