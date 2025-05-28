Scarlett Johansson on 'Touching' Cannes Experience & Closing ‘SNL’s’ 50th Season (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Scarlett Johansson was red-hot in YSL at the NYC premiere of “The Phoenician Scheme.”

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Scarlett, who shared how much fun it was to be part of the Wes Anderson film.

She commented, “It was so great because I got to dip in for, you know, like a short period of time, reunite with some friends, meet new friends and castmates, and get, like, into Wes’ world. You know, these guys had been working so hard — Michael, Benicio, Mia — for, like, months, and then I just got to come in and have fun and then I was like, ‘Alright, see you guys later.'"

Her directorial debut, “Eleanor the Great,” just premiered at Cannes, and Scarlett reflected on being on the other side of the camera.

She noted, “I have a different perspective on just the process of, you know, pre-production and then what goes on after we all leave. I think, as an actor, you’re hoping that the director sees kind of what you were doing and follows, you know, pulls the right thread and all of that stuff, but you don’t know.”

She continued, “You have no, kind of, control over it and now, you know, having experienced the other side of it, it just gives you, I think, an interesting insight into how people, other directors make their choices and the process that they go through to, you know, make it all happen. It’s a lot of work, but it can be really rewarding.”

Johansson opened up about how special the Cannes experience was and seeing June Squibb get her flowers.

She said, “Just being able to stand alongside Erin Kellyman and June Squibb after the film premiered and feel the warmth of the audience and the love from the audience for the film and for the incredible performances in it, it was such a moving moment. And just to see June also so celebrated everywhere we went in Cannes, people were so excited to see her. It was just, it was amazing. I’ll never forget that moment of just being with those women after the screening and celebrating, you know, with the audience. It was really touching.”

She went on, “You know, when you make a film that’s a smaller independent film and it has its own challenges, and then to be in this glamorous international stage with, you know, amazing filmmakers and movie lovers, it was really, it was just like, ‘Wow, I can’t believe we’re here. We were in Yorkville, and now we’re here.’”

Scarlett also dished on hosting the final episode of “SNL's” 50th season, saying, “I felt really happy to be able to close out the 50th with the cast and crew at 30 Rock… There’s real familial vibes and, you know, it’s been an extraordinary year therewith the 50th special, which was a humongous amount of work for everybody, and then a really successful season."

She noted, “I think I’m still processing it, and part of still processing it is that the next day, I left for Cannes and now I’m here. So I think it’ll be maybe like two months from now and then I’ll be able to, like, have some perspective on the meaning of it all.”