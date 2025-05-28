Getty Images

Savannah Chrisley took to Instagram to celebrate President Donald Trump’s decision to pardon her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley.

Todd and Julie received full pardons from the POTUS after they were convicted of tax evasion and bank fraud in 2022. The reality stars reported to separate prisons in January 2023. Todd was sentenced to 12 years, while Julie was sentenced to seven.

Now, Savannah is sharing her reaction to the news and revealing when she expects her famous parents to come home.

While wearing a white-and-gold “Make America Great Again” cap on Instagram, Savannah confessed she was “freaking out.”

"I have shed so many tears,” she shared in a video posted on Tuesday. “The president called me personally as I was walking into Sam's Club and notified me that he was signing pardon paperwork for both of my parents. So, both my parents are coming home tonight or tomorrow. And I still don’t believe it’s real. I’m freaking out."

She added, "The fact that the president called me — I will forever be grateful for President Trump, his administration, and everyone along the way.”

Savannah said of bringing her parents home, “We’re getting some clothes together for mom and dad, getting their room together upstairs. I’m just speechless.”

At the end of the video she excitedly added, “My parents get to start their lives over!”

She also confirmed that Trump gave them a “full, unconditional pardon.”

Savannah’s famous friends showed support in the comments. Kim Zolciak Biermann wrote, “Prayers answered!!! So happy for ya’ll!!! Love you”

Brittany Aldean added, “Love yall!!!!!! So excited❣️❣️❣️❣️.”

Savannah’s brother Grayson thanked Trump on his Instagram Stories, "PRAISE GOD!!!! Thank you Mr. President for bringing my family back. TRUMP KNOWS BEST."

Referring to Trump as the 45th and 47th president, he added, "When 45/47 says something, he keeps his word.”

Chase Chrisley also spoke out in a statement to The New York Post, saying, "I am grateful to God and extremely grateful to President Trump and his entire administration. I’m beyond thankful to finally have my parents back home and my family together again!"

President Trump announced the pardon on Tuesday. In a video posted by TMZ, he speaks with the Chrisleys’ children on the phone, telling Savannah and Grayson that Todd and Julie are going to be “free and clean.”

Trump told the children that their parents were "given a pretty harsh treatment, based on what I'm hearing.”

TMZ added that the Chrisleys had previously appealed their sentences, but were denied.

Trump ended the call by telling the children, “Congratulate your parents. I hear they are terrific people. This should not have happened.”