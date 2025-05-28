Craig Blankenhorn/Max

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, Sarita Choudhury and Nicole Ari Parker sat down with “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi to talk “And Just Like That…” Season 3.

SJP teased what’s to come, saying, “It's a big season… It's a very high calorie count, but I really like it. It's, like, I don't mind these calories.”

There are lots of changes for her character Carrie Bradshaw, including with her writing. Sarah Jessica explained, “Professionally, writing fiction for the first time, a story that allows for narration again in the show, which I think is beautifully done in that it's telling the story of this woman at the turn of the century but perhaps in fact it is also describing an internal monologue of Carrie’s.”

As for Carrie and Aidan, Parker said, “She has agreed to this sort of sabbatical from Aidan — the relationship, officially — and is trying to do her best to honor… they both are… what they both believe they understand that to mean.”

Carrie also moves into a new home, which SJP said “feels big and too much.”

Of course, Bradshaw needs to keep up with her friends, too! Parker said there are “friendships that need tending to with lives that are continuing to evolve.”

Cynthia talked about Miranda being single this season, saying she is “on a quest to find someone to date,” calling it the “essence” of “Sex and the City” and “And Just Like That…”

Nixon added, “It's fun to have Miranda plunged back into the dating pool 20 years later completely out of her depth.”

Craig Blankenhorn/Max

Plus, Kristin Davis, who plays Charlotte York, chatted about her “Are You a Charlotte?” podcast and revisiting the "Sex and the City" days.

“I think that the fact that we're together working really allowed me to look back at it,” she said. “I'd been asked before and it seemed like it would be kind of living in the past in a strange way, but I think because we're together and we're still so vibrantly able to tell these women's stories it gave me the freedom to look back and really look at it objectively in a way that I wasn't able to.”

Davis gushed, “I feel so great about us, our early us, because I had previously thought in my head that we weren't together and that it took us time to find the show and I look back and I think, ‘No, like, we just came at it and brought all of ourselves and our incredible writers were there and it clicked in a kind of a magical way.”

Craig Blankenhorn/Max

Nicole Ari Parker also dished on how Lisa is juggling it all as a boss lady and a mom, saying, “You don't know what you're doing all the time, but somehow the love downloads the right information.”

Nicole continued, “I love that the writers have made her fashionable and befitting of the company of these brilliant women, but they also gave her a kitchen… They're making her real… She still makes the sandwiches, even with the giant necklace on.”

Sarita’s Seema is dealing with changes and challenges in her love life and professionally.

Sarita said that after trying a long-distance relationship, Seema heads “into a rocky terrain in that she's looking for love. I don't think she really expects to find it. So, if she does, she's destabilized.”

Craig Blankenhorn/Max

Choudhury teased, “Something happens in her work that totally changes everything for her. So, between love and [work] there's a lot of instability.”