Peter Kwong of 'Big Trouble in Little China' Dies at 73

Peter Kwong, a veteran actor and martial artist remembered as Rain in the 1986 cult classic "Big Trouble in Little China," died suddenly Tuesday night at 73.

His rep confirmed to Variety that Kwong died in his sleep.

On Wednesday, actress Lydia Cornell posted on Facebook of his passing, "Rest in Peace Peter. I’m in shock. My costar and good friend Peter Kwong passed away suddenly last night. I still can't process this. We've been in rehearsals for a movie that starts shooting this Friday. I just reconnected with him... last month and was so happy to see him. We used to do tons of charity work together."

Sharing her thoughts on what may have happened, she continued, "He was in top shape and practiced Tai Chi. His girlfriend said he had a really bad headache yesterday and elevated blood pressure earlier in the week."

Born April 9, 1952, Kwong was a Sacramento native.

He made his TV debut in 1976, going on to appear on such shows as "Wonder Woman" (1977), "Cagney & Lacey" (1982), "Little House on the Prairie" (1983), "The A-Team" (1984), "Dynasty" (1984), "Miami Vice" (1985), "227" (1985), "General Hospital" (2004), and "Curb Your Enthusiasm" (2020).

Along with his performance as Rain, he acted in the films "Straight Time" (1978), "Never Too Young to Die" (1986), "The Golden Child" (1986), "The Presidio" (1988), "Gleaming the Cube" (1989), and "Love Sanchez" (2016).

Kwong was famous for his kung fu skills, and also for his breakdancing.