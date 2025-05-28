Getty Images

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ lawyers moved for a mistrial on Wednesday, but Judge Arun Subramanian denied the request.

People magazine reports the request was made after prosecutors asked Los Angeles Fire Department arson investigator Lance Jimenez about evidence related to the bombing of Kid Cudi aka Scott Mescudi’s car.

Jimenez was asked if the fingerprint evidence related to the case was destroyed, and who would have authorized it to be destroyed.

According to People, the defense attorneys claimed this implied Combs’ was involved in the destruction of evidence.

Defense lawyer Alexandra Shapiro reportedly said in court, “They were trying to plant this idea to the these jurors that Mr. Combs authorized this.”

Judge Subramanian denied the move for a mistrial, ruling that the questions were not prejudicial. According to People, he instructed the jurors not to consider the questions about the missing fingerprint evidence.

Last week, Kid Cudi, who briefly dated Combs’ ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in 2011, testified about heated interactions with Combs during that time period.

The New York Post reported that Mescudi revealed on the stand that in January 2012 his Porsche was set on fire.

According to the paper, Mescudi said he reported the arson to the police and insisted on the stand, “I knew [Combs] had something to do with it."

The Post added that during cross examination, Combs’ lawyers went on to question Kid Cudi over the fact their client was never tied to the car bombing.

Mescudi confirmed, "I didn't hear any follow-up about the fingerprints or anything.”

The lawyer asked, "There is no eyewitness that puts Combs at your house, true?"

Mescudi replied, “Yeah.”

The attorney continued, "You don't have any information anyone affiliated with Combs was on or around your property?"

The artist replied, “No.”