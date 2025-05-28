Jamie Lee Curtis Remembers Friend Paul Jasmin, Photographer with Amazing 'Psycho' Link

Getty Images

Jamie Lee Curtis is among those remembering photographer and artist Paul Jasmin, who died May 24 at 90.

Jasmin, an illustrator and painter who went on to have a stellar career shooting fashion and luxury-brand work for decades, had a unique connection with Curtis — her mother, Janet Leigh, played the ill-fated Marion Crane in "Psycho," and a young Jasmin's voice was blended with the voices of actresses Jeanette Nolan and Virginia Gregg to create the voice of Norman Bates' mother in the 1960 Hitchcock classic.

The Oscar winner wrote on Facebook, "I met Paul Jasmin in the early 80s. It was at his studio that I met Adam Ant and began a relationship .He took [a] portrait of me which he then printed very large and hand painted in his signature style. It was at his house that I met James Bridges, who cast me in the movie, Perfect and we actually shot many scenes in Paul's house in Hollywood."

Citing Jasmin's vision, she went on, "It was this portrait of Berry Berenson that I first saw and realized that there would be a chance for someone like me to have a different look and feel than what I was seeing everywhere else and it gave me confidence to be myself."

"I am so grateful to him for his art and friendship," she concluded.

In another post, she shared images of herself from her 1985 film "Perfect," an aerobics drama co-starring John Travolta. She captioned them, "I am flooded back with memories of Paul Jasmin and I believe he took these pictures for the movie. Perfect but we're probably owned by Columbia at the time. These were shot in his patio with a seamless. There was gorgeous light at his funny Adobe house, which is used in the movie, Perfect, as I believe my house, where I lived. Paul was a great artist and a funny friend at a little bit bitchy and loved a good gossip session and I'm so glad I got to meet him and work with him."

"Teen Wolf" actor Colton Haynes also remembered the photographer, writing on Instagram, "Jazz…my friend & longtime upstairs neighbor…you will hold a special place in my heart forever. I was only 2 blocks away from your apt. when I found out about your passing yesterday & so many beautiful memories began rushing through my mind."

"You gave me my first job when I moved to LA (a shoot for Teen Vogue)," he went on, "always kept me busy modeling for your students at The Art Center, & taught me how to use my first camera. Paul Jasmin’s work didn’t just shape my eye, it shaped my soul. His photographs captured something eternal & through his lens, I learned to see beauty in vulnerability, mystery in stillness, & poetry in light. More than a mentor, he was a dear friend whose presence will echo in every frame I take ❤️."

He posted many images of himself by Jasmin, and a joyful selfie with the artist when he was in his eighties.

Jasmin, born April 15, 1935, lived and worked in L.A. He began his career as an illustrator and fine-arts painter, but also acted occasionally, including in "Riot in Juvenile Prison" (1959) and in the classic "Midnight Cowboy" (1969).

In the '70s, after a decade as an illustrator for Valentino, his friend Bruce Weber encouraged him to segue into photography, which led to a busy career shooting campaigns for Saks Fifth Avenue, Nautica, and many others.