Jackie Chan Says ‘Karate Kid’ & ‘Rocky’ Inspired Him to Not Give Up (Exclusive)

Jackie Chan, Ralph Macchio and Ben Wang talked to “Extra’s” Adam Weissler about “Karate Kid: Legends.”

In the movie, Wang’s character Li Fung embarks on a journey to enter the ultimate karate competition, guided by the wisdom of his kung fu teacher Mr. Han (Chan) and the legendary Karate Kid, Daniel LaRusso (Macchio).

Ralph raved about Jackie, saying, “We're just trying to keep up with him. You’ve gotta be on your toes when you're around Jackie, whether you're on set or walking down the hallway. He's one step ahead and his enthusiasm and energy is infectious, and I really respect that. You know, after all these years, he makes it fun.”

He laughed, "Sometimes, I gotta take a rest, he keeps going, this young kid here."

Ben put it this way: “It's like working with Santa Claus. He's like a mythological figure… As long as I've had memories as a kid, I knew who Jackie Chan was and I was a fan of his movies, so meeting him as a person and then doing a fight with him, it's, it's crazy.”

Jackie spoke about his many years in the film industry and recalled how movies like “Karate Kid” and “Rocky” encouraged him to not give up on his action-star dreams.

“This year, I'm in the film industry 64 years,” he said. “I remember when I was a stunt guy, at that time, action movie not popular anymore. We don't know what to do. I try to give up. Then, when the ‘Karate Kid’ coming, I went with some friends, we buy the ticket, we go see it. And when I see it, I see the energy, I see the positive message, then I think, 'I should not give up. Life knock me down, I get back up.'”

He continued, “Then I go back to training… another movie coming up called ‘Rocky.' Then I see ‘Rocky,’ ‘Eye of the Tiger,’ wow! And suddenly full of energy.”

Chan said back then his life revolved around training in the dojo, until one day a director came calling. Jackie showed him his moves and the director said, “You be an actor.” Jackie noted, "Luckily, I didn't give up. I still keep training. That makes me today."

Going back to “Karate Kid,” the star praised the franchise for “good energy, positive message, love, respect,” adding, “and it teach you how to respect life, respect parents, respect war, the world, respect your country, respect human, everything, food, water, so many things together."

He also joked that they’ll continue making more of these movies until he and Ralph are in wheelchairs!

Jackie shared, “I believe, after ‘Karate Kid: Legends,' we continue, maybe another five years another one and 10 years another one, and ou and me with our wheelchairs."

Ralph was looking forward to having “Karate Kid” back on the big screen, and praised the franchise, including the series “Cobra Kai.”

He told Adam, “I'm pretty grateful to be part of something that brings positive to all ages and generations.”