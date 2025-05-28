Getty Images

Deborra Lee-Furness, 69, is speaking out after she filed for divorce from Hugh Jackman, 56.

The couple announced their split in September 2023 after 27 years of marriage, and Hugh hard-launched his relationship with Sutton Foster in January 2025.

Deborra-Lee addressed the painful breakup in a statement to DailyMail.com, sharing, “My heart and compassion goes out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal. A profound wound that cuts deep, however I believe in a higher power and that God/the universe, whatever you relate to as your guidance, is always working FOR us.”

She went on, “This belief has helped me navigate the breakdown of an almost three-decade marriage. I have gained much knowledge and wisdom through this experience. Even when we are presented with apparent adversity, it is leading us to our greatest good, our true purpose.

“It can hurt, but in the long run, returning to yourself and living within your own integrity, values and boundaries is liberation and freedom.”

Reflecting on her divorce, Furness said she has learned “none of this is personal,” explaining, “We are all on our individual journeys and I believe that the relationships in our lives are not random. We are drawn to people, we invite them in, in order to learn our lessons and to recognize and heal the broken parts of ourselves... I remain grateful.”

On Tuesday, DailyMail.com reported that Deborra-Lee filed for divorce in NYC on May 23 and the exes are waiting for a judge to sign off.

The news came months after the paper reported the exes did not have a prenup, and were in the process of splitting up an estimated $250-million fortune.

Now, a source notes the divorce is “non contested,” explaining, “They have worked out the details in advance and everything is ironed out in terms of a settlement, alimony and the expenses for the future of their children.”

The insider added, “They are amicable and they are both fully committed to being the best parents that they can be.”

Another DailyMail.com source revealed, “A settlement was reached that Deborra is pleased with which includes a handsome spousal support payment.”

They continued, “There was some back and forth regarding this financial agreement but, in the end, she got what she believed she deserved. Both are coming out of this financially secure.”

The insider insisted, “There is not going to be any drama with this gives closure that she needed.”

When Hugh and Deborra-Lee, who share son Oscar, 25, and daughter Ava, 19, announced their split in September 2023 they insisted their family was their “highest priority.”

In a statement to People magazine, they said at the time, “We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth."

They continued, “Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives.”