Getty Images

Cassie Ventura’s baby boy has arrived!

TMZ reports Ventura gave birth to her third child with husband Alex Fine at a hospital in New York City.

Sources told the outlet that Cassie and her son are “healthy and doing well” after the baby arrived a bit earlier than expected.

On Tuesday, it was reported that Ventura was rushed to an NYC hospital and went into labor.

Sources told “Extra” that she might have been having complications ahead of the birth.

Ventura and Fine’s son joins their daughters Frankie, 5, and Sunny, 3.

Less than two weeks before giving birth, Ventura was on the stand at ex-boyfriend Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex trafficking trial.

After several days of testimony, the prosecution wrote a letter to Judge Arun Subramanian, requesting that her cross-examination be completed quickly to avoid the possibility of a mistrial.

The prosecutors wrote, “The Government respectfully submits this letter requesting that the Court exercise its discretion to limit the defendant’s cross examination of Ms. Ventura, if necessary, to ensure that her examination concludes by the end of the trial day today.”

Since she was nearly nine months pregnant, the prosecution accused the defense of intentionally slowing down the trial in hopes that she’d go into labor.

The defense completed Ventura’s cross-examination on Friday, May 16.

After testifying, Ventura released a statement that was read by her lawyer Douglas Wigdor outside the courthouse.

She said, “I am glad to put this chapter of my life to rest as I turn to focus on the conclusion of my pregnancy, I ask for privacy for me and for my growing family."

Fine also put the focus on her pregnancy, saying, “Her life is now surrounded by love, laughter and our family. This horrific chapter is forever put behind us, and we will not be making additional statements. We appreciate all of the love and support we have received, and we ask that you respect our privacy as we welcome our son into a world that is now safer because of his mom."