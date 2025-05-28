Getty Images

Brad Pitt is breaking his silence on his divorce from Angelina Jolie in a new interview with GQ.

The exes finalized the divorce in December 2024, after she initially filed in September 2016.

When asked if he felt relieved, he explained, “No, I don’t think it was that major of a thing. Just something coming to fruition. Legally.”

The "F1" star also spoke about fame, saying, “My personal life is always in the news. It’s been in the news for 30 years, bro. Or some version of my personal life, let’s put it that way.”

Nathaniel Goldenberg/GQ

He continued, “It’s been an annoyance I’ve had to always deal with in different degrees, large and small, as I do the things I really want to do. So, it’s always been this kind of nagging time suck or waste of time, if you let it be that, I don’t know. I don’t know. Mostly I feel pretty.... My life is fairly contained. It feels pretty warm and secure with my friends, with my loves, with my fam, with my knowledge of who I am, that, you know, it’s like this fly buzzing around a little bit.”

Back in January, a source told Page Six that Brad’s girlfriend Ines de Ramon played a role in his decision to settle with Angelina.

“He was influenced by Ines to finally settle,” an insider explained. “Ines wants to have a life together — with possibly children in the future — without the albatross that was the eight-year War of the Roses.”

The source said Ines made it known that “life would be much more enjoyable” if he settled.

Another insider told Page Six, “Ines is a positive influence on Brad. She has a really good perspective on things. It’s sad how this whole thing has played out, but at least this is progress in the right direction.”

The source added of Brad and Angelina, “Both sides realized it was time to move on. It was mutually beneficial to get it done with.”

The exes share six kids: Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 19, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 16.

Brad and Angelina were declared legally single in 2019, and Pitt has been dating de Ramon since 2022.

The stars have also been in a legal battle over Château Miraval, the French winery they once shared.