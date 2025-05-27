Rick Derringer, Garage-Rock Legend Who Sang 'Hang on Sloopy,' Dies at 77

Getty Images

Rick Derringer, the singer, guitarist, and songwriter central to several pop-iconic creations — including singing the no. 1 hit "Hang on Sloopy" — died Monday in Ormond Beach, Florida.

He was 77.

His death was confirmed by his friend Tony Wilson on Facebook Tuesday.

Derringer was born August 5, 1947, in Fort Recovery, Ohio. He tasted success early on — with his band the McCoys, he topped the charts singing "Hang on Sloopy" at just 17. The song went on to become an adopted state anthem in Ohio.

The McCoys logged six more Hot 100 songs.

In 1973, Derringer recorded a solo version of his song "Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo," which had been a minor hit for Johnny Winter And. It was his only solo Top 40 hit, reaching no. 23 in 1974.

He collaborated with Barbra Streisand, Todd Rundgren, Donald Fagen, Peter Frampton, Steely Dan, and with the Edgar Winter Group produced the instrumental no. 1 "Frankenstein" in 1972.

One of his most successful collabs came via producing satirical songs for "Weird Al" Yankovic, including "Eat It" (1984) — the second-highest charting hit of Yankovic's career — and "Fat" (1988), both Michael Jackson parodies.

Yankovic reacted to Derringer's passing on Instagram, writing, "I’m very sad to say that my friend, rock guitar legend Rick Derringer, has passed. Rick produced my first 6 albums and played guitar on my earliest recordings, including the solo on 'Eat It.' He had an enormous impact on my life, and will be missed greatly. RIP."

He also produced two albums for the World Wrestling Federation at the height of the crossover between pro wrestling and pop, bringing him into the orbit of Cyndi Lauper and Hulk Hogan, for whom he wrote the widely repurposed anthem "Real American."