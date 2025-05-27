Getty Images

Todd and Julie Chrisley will go free, thanks to President Donald Trump.

The reality stars just received full pardons from the POTUS after they were convicted of tax evasion and bank fraud in 2022. Todd and Julie reported to separate prisons in January 2023.

President Trump announced the pardon on Tuesday. In a video posted by TMZ, he speaks with the Chrisley’s children on the phone, telling Savannah and Grayson that Todd and Julie are going to be “free and clean.”

TMZ reports Todd was sentenced to 12 years in prison and Julie received seven. Trump told the children that their parents were "given a pretty harsh treatment, based on what I'm hearing.”

TMZ adds that the Chrisleys had previously appealed their sentences, but were denied.

Trump ended the call by telling the children, “Congratulate your parents. I hear they are terrific people. This should not have happened.”