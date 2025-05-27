Jennifer Lopez Reacts to AMAs Performance Kisses Going Viral! (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez spoke to “Extra’s” Alecia Davis backstage after hosting the 51st American Music Awards in Las Vegas.

She got everyone talking with her show-opening performance, in which she kissed multiple dancers. Lopez said, “There are little spicy moments there. I heard the kisses are going viral.”

J.Lo said of hosting, “ I felt it went really, really well. I am such a perfectionist… I’m so hard on myself. I don’t want to be that way, but I can’t help it.”

Her favorite part? “I love the Janet Jackson part. I love being able to introduce her, say that she was one of my biggest inspirations,” Jennifer said.

She joked about trying to get her kids to come to the show, noting that the twins are 17 now and don’t like to hang with Mom.

“I begged them to come with me this weekend and they were like, ‘Mom, we're tired. We want to hang out with our friends. Mommy, please,’ you know? And I can never say no to them.”

She insisted, “I think deep down they're proud of their mom.”

Jennifer also talked about a new run of shows for her at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas!