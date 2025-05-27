Heidi Klum’s Son Henry Samuel on Fashion Advice from Mom (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Heidi Klum’s 19-year-old son Henry Samuel walked the red carpet with her for the first time at the 2025 American Music Awards, where they chatted with “Extra’s” Alecia Davis.

Klum broke down her look, sharing, “It's Stephane Rolland and it's beautiful. I loved it because it had, like, a little peekaboo on the side… a little train on the back… I just thought it was, like, futuristic a little bit.”

Henry, whose dad is Heidi’s ex-husband Seal, talked about getting fashion advice from his supermodel mama “all the time.”

“She always tells me to fix my postures and sometimes I’m hunching over a bit,” he said.

Klum added, “Being on the computer and just gaming a lot or being on your phone… I'm always like, ‘You guys have to stand up straight. Even though you are tall, it doesn’t matter, make yourself taller, but you have to find your center and be proud and tall.”