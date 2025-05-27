Diddy’s Ex-Assistant Capricorn Clark Testifies He Kidnapped Her & Threatened to Kill Kid Cudi

Getty Images

Sean “Diddy” Combs former assistant Capricorn Clark testified on Tuesday in the rapper’s sex-trafficking trial.

The Washington Post reports that during her testimony, Clark recounted how furious Diddy was when he found out his on-again, off-again girlfriend Cassie Ventura was dating Kid Cudi aka Scott Mescudi.

She claimed that Combs showed up at her apartment around 5:30 a.m. on December 22, 2011, and kidnapped her at gunpoint.

Capricorn said he told her, “Get dressed, we’re going to kill [him].”

Clark told him she didn’t want to go, but said that he didn’t care.

The former employee insisted he had never previously shown up at her home or with a weapon. She explained, “I’d never seen anything like this before… The way he was acting, I just felt like anything could happen.”

She testified that Diddy, Capricorn, and a security staffer left her apartment in a Cadillac Escalade and headed for Mescudi’s house in the Hollywood Hills.

Capricorn stated on the stand that while Diddy and the security guard entered Kid Cudi’s house, Clark called Cassie’s burner phone and told her what was going on.

According to her testimony, Kid Cudi was with Cassie at the Sunset Marquis hotel and overheard the conversation. He allegedly raced home, but Diddy, the security staffer, and Clark chased him in the SUV. Cudi reportedly lost them.

The cops showed up with their sirens blaring, and the men drove off.

Soon after, Clark said she witnessed Diddy beating Cassie over her relationship with Kid Cudi.

At the time, Capricorn said she was too scared to intervene or call the police.

Instead, she testified she called Cassie’s mother Regina Ventura and told her, “He’s beating the sh*t out of your daughter. I can’t call the police, but you can… Please help her.”

Clark testified she told the executives at Bad Boy, including its president, Harve Pierre, and human resources about her alleged kidnapping. She claims Pierre told her, “That’s crazy, but it’s going to be okay.”

She stated that she soon after lost her job, and that Diddy said she would “never work again,” and he wanted to “make me kill myself.”

Capricorn struggled to find work. She came back to the company as Ventura’s creative director in 2016, but left in 2018.