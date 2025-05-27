Deborra-Lee Furness Files for Divorce from Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness are heading for divorce after announcing their split two years ago.

DailyMail.com reports Deborra-Lee filed for divorce in NYC on May 23 and they are waiting for a judge to sign off.

The news comes months after the paper reported the exes did not have a prenup, and were in the process of splitting up an estimated $250-million fortune.

Now, a source notes the divorce is “non contested,” explaining, “They have worked out the details in advance and everything is ironed out in terms of a settlement, alimony and the expenses for the future of their children.”

The insider added, “They are amicable and they are both fully committed to being the best parents that they can be.”

Another DailyMail.com source revealed, “A settlement was reached that Deborra is pleased with which includes a handsome spousal support payment.”

They continued, “There was some back and forth regarding this financial agreement but, in the end, she got what she believed she deserved. Both are coming out of this financially secure.”

The insider insisted, “There is not going to be any drama with this gives closure that she needed.”

Hugh and Deborra-Lee, who share son Oscar, 25, and daughter Ava, 19, announced their split in September 2023 after 27 years of marriage.

In a statement to People magazine, they said at the time, “We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth."

They continued, “Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives.”

Hugh and Deborra noted, “This is the sole statement either of us will make."