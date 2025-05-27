Chelsea & Cole DeBoer Dish on ‘Down Home Fab’ & Life with 4 Kids (Exclusive)

HGTV

“Extra” caught up with HGTV’s Chelsea and Cole DeBoer ahead of the Season 3 premiere of HGTV’s “Down Home Fab.”

The couple is thrilled with the show's success. Chelsea shared, “This was a big deal to us. We are just so proud of it we love this show so much… The process overall is so cool, I hope we get 50 seasons.”

Cole shared, “Being able to do it with her every day and get to work together and experience all these things together as a couple, it’s incredible.”

Chelsea loved their time together too, explaining, “Seeing the reaction on reveal days and we get to go home and talk about it together… anytime we can sneak away for a quick lunch… to have four kids and be able to spend so much together, we are lucky.”

Cole added, “She is my best friend.” Chelsea agreed, “We are best friends… We mean it, the fact that we are working, it doesn’t even feel like work.”

As for how they juggle it all, Chelsea said, “We are pure chaos and that’s just what it is right now.” Cole put it this way, “We always say, we just survive.”

Their oldest, Aubrey, who Chelsea had at 18, is turning 16! Chelsea exclaimed, “It’s so wild,” saying it’s so cool to see her come into her own.

Chelsea reflected on her years on “Teen Mom,” saying, “I follow all the gals on social media and I see the updates… It’s crazy to see the kids are teenagers now.”

Cole says seeing old clips from the show is “crazy,” and Chelsea confessed, “It feels like out of body experience.”

In the first episode of “Down Home Fab,” the couple is helping a single mother. Chelsea said, “I can relate to being a single mom and how hard that was for me… I just have a little soft spot for her… If we can take one thing off her plate… I feel like our job there is done.”

As for what they want people to take away from the show, Chelsea said, “We really are chasing a dream and it’s not easy… I hope it's inspiring.”