Cassie Ventura Reportedly in Labor at NYC Hospital amid Diddy Trial

Cassie Ventura was rushed to an NYC hospital to give birth to her third child, TMZ reports.

The site says that Cassie went into labor on Tuesday, while another says she may be having complications.

Cassie and husband Alex Fine are expecting a son, and are already the parents of daughters Frankie, 5, and Sunny, 3.

The news comes days after Ventura testified at ex-boyfriend Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex-trafficking trial.