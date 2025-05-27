Billy Ray Cyrus & Elizabeth Hurley Make Red-Carpet Debut

Getty Images

Billy Ray Cyrus, 63, and Elizabeth Hurley, 59, took their romance to Rome!

The couple made their red-carpet debut at the opening of the Orizzonti/Rosso exhibition at Palazzo Barberini over the weekend.

Hurley looked gorgeous in a hot pink, body-hugging gown with cape sleeves, while Cyrus was every bit the country star in black-on-black ensemble, including studded pants, a blazer, and a cowboy hat.

Billy Ray shared the date night on Instagram with a video of the couple checking out the exhibit set to KC and the Sunshine Band’s "That's the Way (I Like It).”

He wrote in the caption, “With my beautiful girlfriend in Rome ❤️.”

Elizabeth shared multiple photos and the video on her own page, revealing her son Damian attended the event as well.

Hurley wrote, “Thank you to the magnificent @giancarlogiammetti for hosting us at the beautiful opening of the @fondazionevggg exhibition showcasing @realmrvalentino ‘s exquisite designs @pm23official ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Billy Ray gushed in the comments, “I love her ❤️.”

Fans were shocked on Easter when the stars hard-launched their relationship on Instagram with a photo of Cyrus kissing Hurley on the cheek.

Cyrus later explained on Apple Music Country’s “The Ty Bentil Show” how they worked together on “Christmas in Paradise” in 2022 and later reconnected.

After filming wrapped, they didn’t speak for two years, and Billy Ray hit a low point in his life. "I felt like, ‘Wow, can life get any harder? Can it get any tougher?’”

He said it was in this moment that “a friend reached out.”

While he didn’t recognize Hurley’s phone number, he got a text that said, "Hey, it looks like life might be a little bit tough and just wanted you to know I’m in your corner; you’ve got a friend in your corner."

Billy Ray revealed, "So, I text back, I go, ‘Who is this?’ And it’s like, ‘Elizabeth Hurley.’ Of all the people to reach out to me in that second that maybe I needed most… this friend who made me laugh [on set].”

He gushed over the actress calling her a “great human,” adding, "If all we ever were [is] the friends that we are, I would take that. She’s so impressively brilliant. She reminds me a lot of Dolly Parton. She’s a very smart businesswoman.”

The star added, “If you can laugh together, you can make it through everything."

In May, “Extra” caught up with Elizabeth at the Hot Pink Party, which raises funds for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

She dished on her new romance with Billy Ray, who couldn’t be at the event, but who she said is very supportive of her.