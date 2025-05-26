Billy Joel's Wife Offers Thanks & Hope amid Rocker's Health Crisis: 'Look Forward to Seeing You All'

Instagram

Billy Joel's wife, Alexis, is offering her thanks — and some hope — after the outpouring of support for the ailing rocker, who is battling a brain disorder.

Joel, 76, canceled all scheduled appearances while he deals with normal pressure hydrocephalus, which can affect hearing, vision, and balance.

On Memorial Day, Alexis, 43, posted a family photo of herself, Joel, and their young daughters to Instagram, writing, “Thank you for the outpouring of love and support. We are so grateful for the wonderful care and swift diagnosis we received. Bill is beloved by so many, and to us, he is a father and husband who is at the center of our world."

In what sounds like good news on the horizon, she concluded, "We are hopeful for his recovery. We look forward to seeing you all in the future.”

Her statement follows the well-wishes of Joel's ex, supermodel Christie Brinkley, and their adult daughter Alexa Joel.

Brinkley, 71, who was married to Joel from 1985-1994, posted a video Saturday on Instagram documenting her steadfast support for her ex, writing, "Dear Billy ,The whole Brinkley gang is sending you lots of love and good wishes for a full and speedy recovery."

She went on, "I was looking for some cute photos of you and Alexa to send you, when I came across this clip from a recent concert. It made me laugh ..but it also reminded me of all the joy you create, and all the sensational sing a longs you’ve lead… you turn an arena of strangers into a living room full of friends as we all sway in unison .. I’m sure I’m speaking for everyone in that room when I say please take good care of yourself, we all want you back in that white hot spotlight,you’re OUR piano man."

"And we’re always in the mood for your melodies And we all hope you’re feeling alright! We Love You, the kids, me and an arena or two!" she wrote in closing.

Joel's daughter with Christie, Alexa Ray Joel, 39, posted similarly hopeful words on Instagram, writing, "We love you and we got you, Pop! I just wanted to thank you all for the beautiful outpouring of love and support amid the recent news of My Father’s health diagnosis. My Dad is the strongest and most resilient man I’ve ever known… and he’s entirely committed to making a full recovery with ongoing physical-therapy treatments as he continues to regain his strength. The genuine care, empathy, and concern from everyone means so much to him… it means a lot to me, too. ‘Someday We’ll All Be Gone / But Lullabies Go On And On / They Never Die / That’s How You And I Will Be.’ ⚓️ The music continues… 🕊️ All My Love, Alexa Ray."

Brinkley's connection to Joel is not only personal, it has an iconic professional angle — she was the star of his classic 1983 "Uptown Girl" music video, made shortly after they began dating.