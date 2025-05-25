'Duck Dynasty' Patriarch Phil Robertson Dies at 79

Getty

"Duck Dynasty" star Phil Robertson has died at 79.

His son Jase announced his passing on X Sunday, months after the elder Robertson's Alzheimer's disease diagnosis was made public. Jase wrote, "My dad has gone to be with the Lord today! He will be missed but we know he is in good hands, and our family is good because God is very good! We will see him again!"

People magazine reports many others among the Robertson clan shared condolences on social media.

Robertson's battle with Alzheimer's was announced on the "Unashamed with the Robertson Family" podcast on December 6. Jase said Phil was then in the early stages of the disease.

Nonetheless, he went on to say the disease had "accelerated, and it's causing problems with his entire body. He's just not doing well. He's really struggling."

"Duck Dynasty" aired for 11 seasons on A&E, coming to a conclusion in 2017.

It also led to the spin-offs "Going Si-Ral," "Jep & Jessica: Growing the Dynasty," "At Home with the Robertsons," "Duck Family Treasure," and the upcoming "Duck Dynasty: The Revival."