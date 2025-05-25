Demi Lovato & Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes Wed in California — All About Her Dress

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for W Magazine

Demi Lovato is a married woman!

Demi exchanged vows in California at 4 p.m. Sunday with singer-songwriter Jordan "Jutes" Lutes, just over three years after meeting while working on songs for her album "Holy Fvck."

Lutes had proposed in December.

Vogue posted an incredible image of Lovato in a pearl Vivienne Westwood original of silk-satin with a corseted bodice.

In the photo, by Jose Villa, the 32-year-old former Disney Channel star and superstar recording artist stares into the camera via a reflection in a panel of mirrors, her dramatic, ivory-tulle veil and train adding to the picture's impact.

"I have been a fan of Vivienne Westwood's designs for a long time," she told the outlet. She went on to say she was enchanted by Westwood's silhouettes, which "really compliment the curves in your body."

She is also a big fan of the gown's corseting, which, in another image by Villa, shows off a wasp-waisted effect.

This is the first marriage for Demi and for Lutes, 34.