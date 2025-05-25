Billy Joel's Daughter & His Ex, Christie Brinkley, React to His Shock Diagnosis

Christie Brinkley and her daughter Alexa Ray Joel are reacting to the shocking news of Billy Joel's brain disorder, which has led to his canceling all future scheduled shows.

Joel, 76, is dealing with normal pressure hydrocephalus, which is when fluid around the brain affects concentration, memory, and movement.

Brinkley, 71, who was married to Joel from 1985-1994, posted a video Saturday on Instagram documenting her steadfast support for her ex, writing, "Dear Billy ,The whole Brinkley gang is sending you lots of love and good wishes for a full and speedy recovery."

She went on, "I was looking for some cute photos of you and Alexa to send you, when I came across this clip from a recent concert. It made me laugh ..but it also reminded me of all the joy you create, and all the sensational sing a longs you’ve lead… you turn an arena of strangers into a living room full of friends as we all sway in unison .. I’m sure I’m speaking for everyone in that room when I say please take good care of yourself, we all want you back in that white hot spotlight,you’re OUR piano man."

"And we’re always in the mood for your melodies And we all hope you’re feeling alright! We Love You, the kids, me and an arena or two!" she wrote in closing.

Joel's daughter with Christie, Alexa Ray Joel, 39, posted similarly hopeful words on Instagram, writing, "We love you and we got you, Pop! I just wanted to thank you all for the beautiful outpouring of love and support amid the recent news of My Father’s health diagnosis. My Dad is the strongest and most resilient man I’ve ever known… and he’s entirely committed to making a full recovery with ongoing physical-therapy treatments as he continues to regain his strength. The genuine care, empathy, and concern from everyone means so much to him… it means a lot to me, too. ‘Someday We’ll All Be Gone / But Lullabies Go On And On / They Never Die / That’s How You And I Will Be.’ ⚓️ The music continues… 🕊️ All My Love, Alexa Ray."

Brinkley's connection to Joel is not only personal, it has an iconic professional angle — she was the star of his classic 1983 "Uptown Girl" music video, made shortly after they began dating.