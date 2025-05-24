Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, 'Rust' Armorer, Released from Prison

Getty Images

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the armorer on the film "Rust" who was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, was released from prison on Friday.

People magazine reports the 27-year-old, who had been acquitted of the additional charge of tampering with evidence in the case, served the maximum 18-month sentence for her crime.

Gutierrez-Reed had been responsible for all firearms on the set of the western. During production in 2021, a gun held by star and producer Alec Baldwin went off, shooting Hutchins to death.

Baldwin was charged in the death, too, but his case was ultimately dismissed in July of last year.

Gutierrez-Reed has been released with dual supervision in Arizona, People reports. She will have to follow a set of conditions set by the New Mexico Department of Corrections, including not contacting the family of Hutchins and also undergoing mental health check-ins.

She will remain on parole through May 23 of next year.