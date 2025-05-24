Britney Spears Admits Smoking on Jet, Calls Reporting Her 'Kinda Much'

Instagram

Britney Spears thought she was flying high on a trip to Mexico, but while she may have felt smokin', a flight attendant asked her not to actually smoke — and the whole thing became an international incident.

A day after news reports of Britney behaving erratically on a charter jet and having to be asked to put out a cigarette, the "Toxic" star is telling her side of the story on Instagram.

The 43-year-old posted video of herself on the plane in short-shorts, a white top, and a red hat, thrusting a beer bottle toward the camera, writing, "Me yesterday !!! It’s actually incredibly funny !!! Some planes I’ve been on you can’t smoke mostly but this one was different because the drink holders were on outside of seat !!!"

She went on to confess, "it was my first time drinking VODKA!!! I swear I felt so SMART 🙄🙄🤔😂😂😂😂 !!! I was like wow what the heck is in there !!! I felt so clear and smart !!!"

As for the cigarette incident, she explained, "My friend put it in my mouth and lit 🔥 it up for me so I was like OH SO THIS IS A PLANE WHERE YOU CAN SMOKE !!! I do so apologize to anyone I offended but the flight attendants always make sure I’m way at the back of plane anyways 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ !!! I thought officials greeted me as support and I was like WOW I feel special !!! I’ve never been to an international airport 😂😂😂😂 !!! Am I famous or something ???"

While she's sorry she caused any offense, she's calling out the fact that a minor kerfuffle turned into a news story. "The flight attendant called officials because I smoked a cigarette !!! And embarrass me which jeez I thought was kinda much but she didn’t like me the moment I got on plane !!! Nobody was on the plane for first 20 minutes and she wouldn’t let me get out of my seat I wanted to stand up !!! She acted so weird about making sure I sat down and it was weird !!! I didn’t like the way she put the seatbelt on me and invaded my space !!! "

The bumpy ride doesn't seem to have fazed Britney, who went on to ask, "Oh well you guys like my flower choker ??? B tiny is coming soon and thats something we have added !!! It’s honestly adorable !!!"