Getty Images

“Today” co-host Sheinelle Jones’ husband Uche Ojeh has died at 45 following a battle with glioblastoma, an aggressive brain cancer.

Sheinelle’s “Today” family announced the “heartbreaking” news during Friday’s live broadcast.

Savannah Guthrie shared, "There are no words for the pain that we feel for Sheinelle and their three young children. Uche was an incredible person. We all loved him... We just want to say Sheinelle, Kayin, Uche and Clara and the Ojeh family: we are with you, we love you. You are our family, and we're just sending all of our love to you right now."

Craig Melvin added, "He loved those kids more than anything else in this world, and was just so proud. He was that dad that was on the sideline of every soccer game. He was at all of the concerts and the recitals. He was that guy."

During a pre-taped package about Uche’s life, the show shared that he met Sheinelle in the late 1990s at Northwestern University, when she ended up being his tour guide during a visit to the campus.

They wed eight years later in 2007, and went on to welcome Kayin, 15, and twins Clara and Uche, 12, during their 17-year marriage.

Jones, 47, shared the “Today” segment on Instagram and wrote, “Thank you, for all of your love and support. ❤️”