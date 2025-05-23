Summer 2025 Movie Preview: ‘F1,’ ‘Superman,’ ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ & More

Jessica Miglio/Warner Bros.

Variety’s Clayton Davis joined “Extra” to talk about all the biggest summer blockbusters, telling us, “Everyone has a piece of the pie that will appeal to them. You just have to seek it out and find it.”

Fans can see Tom Cruise hanging from planes in “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning,” Brad Pitt whipping around the track in “F1,” and the Man of Steel saving the world in the new “Superman”!

Not to mention Tom’s rumored girlfriend Ana de Armas kicking butt in the “John Wick” spin-off “Ballerina” and Wes Anderson’s new espionage black comedy “The Phoenician Scheme” starring Scarlett Johansson.

ScarJo is also starring alongside Jonathan Bailey in the doomed dinosaur expedition “Jurassic World Rebirth.”

Marvel fans will want to head to the theater for “Fantastic Four” starring Pedro Pascal, and families won’t want to miss the new live-action flicks “Lilo & Stitch” and “How to Train Your Dragon.”