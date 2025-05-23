Getty Images

“American Idol” winner Scotty McCreery is going to be a dad again!

The singer and his wife Gabi McCreery are expecting their second child.

They announced the news with help from their 2-year-old son Merrick.

In a carousel of family photos on Instagram, Merrick wears a sweet “Big Brother” sweatshirt.”

They wrote in the caption, “A new best friend coming this fall!” Indicating the baby is likely a boy, they included two blue hearts.

Fellow “Idol” alum Lauren Alaina wrote in the comments, “Yay!!!! Congrats 🥹🥹🥹.”

Last year, McCreery opened up to “Extra” about becoming a father for the first time.

Scotty recalled, “The minute he was born, I was like, ‘I have I've never felt this feeling, never in my life,’ so it's different, for sure.”