Celebrity News May 23, 2025

Scotty McCreery & Wife Gabi Expecting Baby #2!

“American Idol” winner Scotty McCreery is going to be a dad again!

The singer and his wife Gabi McCreery are expecting their second child.

They announced the news with help from their 2-year-old son Merrick.

In a carousel of family photos on Instagram, Merrick wears a sweet “Big Brother” sweatshirt.”

They wrote in the caption, “A new best friend coming this fall!” Indicating the baby is likely a boy,  they included two blue hearts. 

Fellow “Idol” alum Lauren Alaina wrote in the comments, “Yay!!!! Congrats 🥹🥹🥹.”

Last year, McCreery opened up to “Extra” about becoming a father for the first time.

Scotty recalled, “The minute he was born, I was like, ‘I have I've never felt this feeling, never in my life,’ so it's different, for sure.”

He said becoming a dad changed everything, sharing, “Your priorities change, your perspective on life. I mean, it's just, it's no longer about just us, right? You got a little human you're taking care of and you want the best for him, and everything is just kind of centered around him and the family.”

