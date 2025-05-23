Getty Images

The eight people accused of robbing Kim Kardashian in 2016 while she was visiting Paris have been found guilty, The New York Times reports.

During the terrifying event, masked men broke into her room and bound and gagged the reality star as they stole $10 million in jewelry and goods

Now, seven men and one woman have been convicted in connection with the crime. A ninth defendant was cleared of involvement in the robbery and a 10th was acquitted.

The Times reports each person convicted received three to eight years in prison, with most of the sentences suspended with time served. None will return to prison.

Judge David De Pas noted the “sentences are fairly lenient” while explaining the defendants’ ages and health issues were the main reason for the light sentences.

The men involved, known as the “grandpa robbers,” are now in their 60s and 70s.

Kardashian’s lawyers told The Times she was satisfied with the outcome.

Kim added in a statement, “I am deeply grateful to the French authorities for pursuing justice in this case. The crime was the most terrifying experience of my life, leaving a lasting impact on me and my family. While I’ll never forget what happened, I believe in the power of growth and accountability and pray for healing for all.”