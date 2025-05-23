Mel B on Possible Spice Girls 30th Anniversary Tour: ‘I’m Always Game’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Mel B is back on “America’s Got Talent” for Season 20!

She dished with “Extra,” saying, “I’ve been having such a blast. It’s so good to be back. I feel like it was just yesterday.”

The singer is even bringing her kids along, saying, “All my kids are with me because they finally appreciate what I do, so yeah, it’s a fun family affair.”

She also raved over Sofía Vergara, saying, “Sofía is so hilarious. I’d never met her before until now and she’s great and gorgeous.”

Plus, next year marks the 30th anniversary of the Spice Girls’ debut single “Wannabe” — could fans finally get a reunion tour?

She insisted, “Your guess is as good as mine right now! I’m always game. Always.”

Sofía also gushed to “Extra” about working with Mel B, saying, “It’s great and you know Mel is… super nice and she’s done this before, so that’s really reassuring for me.”