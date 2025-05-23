Jamie Foxx Sounds-Off on Wild Rumors Diddy Tried to Have Him Killed

Getty Images

Jamie Foxx is addressing some wild conspiracy theories that hit the internet after he suffered a stroke in 2023.

Foxx took part in a Stand-Up Emmy Roundtable for The Hollywood Reporter alongside comedians Sarah Silverman, Roy Wood Jr., Chelsea Handler, Hasan Minhaj and Seth Meyers.

Foxx recalled relying on humor during his hospitalization, saying, “I was doing so many jokes in the hospital. That’s the only way I could get through it. I’m a comic, so even when I was heavily sedated, and they gave me OxyContin, Dilantin and morphine at the same time…”

He joked the doctors “Men in Black-ed” him, telling him, “This is for your pain, and this is so you don’t remember it.”

Jamie confessed, “I snuck in my phone because I didn’t know what the outside world was saying, and I couldn’t get my mind around the fact that I had a stroke. I’m in f**king perfect shape.”

Once he got online, he said, “[I see things like,] ‘Puffy tried to kill me.’ No, Puffy didn’t try to kill me. When they said I was a clone, that made me flip. I’m sitting in the hospital bed, like, ‘These b*tch-ass motherf**kers are trying to clone me.’ And then I saw me walk into my room, but I’m white, so I see the white me. The next morning, I said, ‘I know what’s up, you’re trying to clone me and make me white so I’ll sell better overseas.’ The psychiatrist says, ‘Are you all right?’ And I say, ‘Am I all right or am I all white? I saw you trying to get the white motherf**king Jamie Foxx, and it ain’t going to happen.’”

Foxx added, “He just calmly goes, ‘I think we’re going to lower your dosage.’”

Wood asked, “Wait, you read your conspiracy theory and you said, ‘Yes’?!”

Jamie insisted, “Bro, I was on another planet.”