Getty Images

Billy Joel is canceling his upcoming shows in order to focus on his health.

A statement on his Instagram account, announced the singer was recently diagnosed with the brain disorder Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus (NPH).

According to the Cleveland Clinic, “Normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH) is a brain condition that happens when fluid buildup inside or around your brain disrupts your brain function. That can affect several brain-related abilities, including thinking and concentrating, memory, movement and more.”

The message on Joel’s account explained, “Billy Joel has announced that he will be canceling all scheduled concerts following a recent diagnosis of Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus (NPH). This condition has been exacerbated by recent concert performances, leading to problems with hearing, vision and balance. Under his doctor’s instructions, Billy is undergoing specific physical therapy and has been advised to refrain from performing during this recovery period.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The statement continued, “Billy is thankful for the excellent care he is receiving and is fully committed to prioritizing his health. He is grateful for the support from fans during this time and looks forward to the day when he can once again take the stage.”

The post ended with a message from Joel to his fans, “I’m sincerely sorry to disappoint our audience, and thank you for understanding.” Adding that ticket refunds would be automatic.

The singer had 16 shows coming up in the U.S. and U.K. The next one was set for July 5 in Pittsburgh.

He previously postponed eight stadium shows back in March due to an undisclosed “medical condition.”